Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last Thursday in Belton, Missouri.(MSC News)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (WIBW) - Missouri police arrested a city administrator from northeast Kansas late last week.

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last Thursday in Belton, Missouri.

Missouri court records show a handful of infractions including failure to stay in the right lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, leaving an accident, and transporting an open container. A court appearance is scheduled for July 18.

13 NEWS has reached out to the City of Hiawatha, the City of Belton, and Berger herself; but have not heard back. Hiawatha Mayor Becky Shamburg responded but declined to comment on personal matters.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

