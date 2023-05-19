Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri

BELTON, Mo. (WIBW) - Missouri police arrested a city administrator from northeast Kansas late last week.

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last Thursday in Belton, Missouri.

Missouri court records show a handful of infractions including failure to stay in the right lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, leaving an accident, and transporting an open container. A court appearance is scheduled for July 18.

13 NEWS has reached out to the City of Hiawatha, the City of Belton, and Berger herself; but have not heard back. Hiawatha Mayor Becky Shamburg responded but declined to comment on personal matters.

