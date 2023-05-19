Hayden Catholic High School accepting nominations for Hayden Hall of Fame

Hayden Catholic High School is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hayden Hall of Fame.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hayden Hall of Fame.

Hayden Catholic High School announced the Hall of Fame will recognize individuals in four categories:

  • Alumni Achievement
  • Student Athletic/Activity Achievement
  • Staff Achievement
  • Contributor

An accomplishment questionnaire will be sent to the person making the nomination.

Hayden Catholic High School said individuals will be recognized for achievements that are noteworthy and deserving of recognition. These individuals will serve as role models and examples of achievement to future students, staff and supporters. The high school and the Hayden High School Foundation serve as the sponsoring organizations of the Hall of Fame.

Nominations for 2023 will be accepted through July 14 and may be submitted by anyone. Nominations are solely solicited from the community at large. Nominee notifications and announcements for the 2023 Hall of Fame will take place in mid-September 2023. A Hall of Fame dinner will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. The nomination form can be found on the Hayden website by doing the following:

  • Go to haydencatholic.org
  • Select “Alumni” (Top of the page)
  • Select “Hayden Hall of Fame Nominations For 2023″

