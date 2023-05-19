Greater Topeka Partnership and The Chamber, Lawrence to host city swap event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership and The Chamber, Lawrence, Kan., announced they will host the 2023 Topeka-Lawrence “City-Swap” event, which will take place Oct. 12-13.

Greater Topeka Partnership announced the event will bring together business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders to participate in a tour of each city. The two-day event will feature speakers, networking, and opportunities to learn about the developments in each community. The City Swap is a follow-up to the joint intercity visit the two cities collaborated on in 2022.

CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership Matt Pivarnik shared a comment about the City Swap event.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Lawrence chamber for this exciting event,” said Pivarnik. “This City Swap is a unique opportunity for our two cities to come together, exchange ideas, and showcase the strengths and successes of each community. Our cities have a common economy, and our future will be stronger through collaboration and shared regional strategic goals.”

CEO of The Chamber, Lawrence, Bonnie Lowe echoed Pivarnik’s sentiments.

“This event will provide an excellent platform for the business leaders, elected officials, and community stakeholders from both cities to connect and collaborate,” Lowe said. “We believe this will lead to increased economic opportunities and a more dynamic partnership between our two communities.”

The event will in Topeka on Oct. 12 and in Lawrence on Oct. 13. Both cities will feature tours, speakers, and presentations highlighting their thriving business communities and recent developments. The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the strengths and successes of these two vibrant communities. To register and learn more about the 2023 Topeka-Lawrence City Swap, visit the website.

