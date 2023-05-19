Friday forecast: Scattered showers, dry this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front this morning will lead to scattered rain showers especially south of I-70 and cooler temperatures that will linger through Sunday morning. While it will be breezy today, winds will be light throughout the entire weekend.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for rain today will be south of I-70 through 6pm at the latest. IF t-storms develop, lightning is the only concern as severe weather is not expected. There are storm chances next week but low confidence on specifics including timing and how widespread the rain will be so next week’s weather pattern will likely change as confidence increases.

The big uncertainty about today is how quickly the rain and clouds clear out. Worst case scenario is rain winds down by 6pm near I-35 and mostly cloudy skies remain for most through sunset. This could lead to highs more in the mid-upper 60s. Best case scenario is rain is gone by 4pm with sunny skies for all of northeast KS and highs reach the low-mid 70s.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Official forecast for now (subject to change based on the scenarios above): Rain showers through 5pm with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Any leftover clouds this evening will clear out quickly leading to clear skies for much of the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Sunday: Slightly warmer for both the low and high, around 50° in the morning and around 80° by the afternoon. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

The gradual warming trend continues next week: Clouds may hinder how warm it could get from rain chances. In other words, while the bulk of the rain may stay out toward central KS and the rain chance isn’t high for northeast KS, clouds may still have an impact on temperatures. Of course if rain chances increase for northeast KS that would also lead to temperatures staying cooler.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.