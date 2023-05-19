Former Washburn WR JJ Letcher Jr. signs professional contract

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best to suit up in a Washburn uniform will head to Canada to begin his professional career.

Washburn Football confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday afernoon:

Congratulations to @IchabodFTBL alum JJ Letcher on signing with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League! #GoBods https://t.co/4ZFxT2F5SC — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) May 18, 2023

Letcher is a three time All-American, two time MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year, First Team All-MIAA (Unanimous) and holds several Washburn records. Letcher led the league in all-purpose yards with 1,575 averaging 143.2 yards per game - more than 42 yards of the next closest player.

