Former Washburn WR JJ Letcher Jr. signs professional contract

Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the Ichabods’ NCAA Division II playoff game against Harding in Searcy, Ark. (Phil Anderson/WIBW)(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best to suit up in a Washburn uniform will head to Canada to begin his professional career.

Washburn Football confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday afernoon:

Letcher is a three time All-American, two time MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year, First Team All-MIAA (Unanimous) and holds several Washburn records. Letcher led the league in all-purpose yards with 1,575 averaging 143.2 yards per game - more than 42 yards of the next closest player.

