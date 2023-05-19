Chanel steals show in promoting Helping Hands art auction

Chanel the puppy is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. HHHS has 400+ art pieces up for bids in an online auction fundraiser.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet puppy named Chanel doesn’t need to be fancy to win hearts. The two-month old female mixed breed only needed to look at the camera and deliver a few puppy kisses.

Chanel visited Eye on NE Kansas with Grace Clinton of Helping Hands Humane Society. Clinton says the zero-dollar dog adoption special continues, with the shelter continuing to see high numbers of puppies and dogs coming through their doors.

Chanel came to the shelter with several siblings. Only she and her sister had yet to be adopted Friday afternoon, but after seeing Chanel on TV, Clinton said a couple rushed to the shelter and adopted both together!

The puppies spent several weeks in foster care until they were ready for adoption. Clinton said foster volunteers always are needed. You can get information at hhhstopeka.org.

While waiving adoption fees is helping get more animals into homes, Clinton admits it is a financial hit for the shelter. People can help fill the gap by bidding in the Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Art Auction. More than 400 pieces of various types, sizes and media are up for grabs. Register to bid and view the art at https://www.hhhstopeka.org/wpwh/.

Watch the video to see more of Chanel’s adorable actions.

