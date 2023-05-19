Brown County Sheriff’s Office warns of unsolicited door-to-door meat sales

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of unsolicited door-to-door meat sales in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said he recently visited with a county resident about a concern they had about people conducting door-to-door meat sales. The Sheriff was told several people showed up at a residence in a pickup truck with a freezer in the back of it. They informed the resident that they had a special on meat and needed it sold by the end of the day. The resident politely declined. Then the resident was offered a greater discount on the meat if they reconsidered. The solicitors left when the resident informed them that they were calling the Sheriff.

Sheriff Merchant urges residents to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office immediately if residents encounter these types of solicitors. Sheriff Merchant said these types of solicitors must be registered with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and must provide residents with a 3-day right to cancel, and if paying by check, give the resident five business days before they cash the resident’s check. Certain regulations also have to be met to ensure the quality of the products that residents are buying.

Sheriff Merchant said most credible businesses will contact the Sheriff’s Office to tlet them know they are in the area and provide identification of their employees and vehicle identification in case residents call with concerns. To date, they have not been contacted by these solicitors.

The Sheriff indicated some cities have ordinances that require solicitors to register with them in order to sell goods within their jurisdiction. Contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 742-7125 if these solicitors attempt to make contact with Brown County residents.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.