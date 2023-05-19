Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from altercation with motorcycle group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14 shooting at Victoria’s Bar.

In the summary, officials say when deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of multiple shots in the parking lot of Victoria’s Bar at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd., they found a 41-year-old male subject engaged in an altercation with a group of individuals deputies said were associated with the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, several shots were fired at multiple vehicles and that includes the car driven by the 41-year-old subject.

Deputies said a vehicle arriving into the business parking lot to pick up an employee was also fired. The driver was struck multiple times by gunfire, but according to the Sheriff’s deputies, the driver managed to flee the scene. Officials located the vehicle later in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Blvd. and had the driver transported to the hospital, where the subject was later released.

The Sheriff’s Office then further explained that at the time of the shooting, a separate person that was not inside the bar and not involved in the altercation, originally, was sitting in a car in the Bar’s parking lot. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual then proceeded to exit the vehicle with a firearm and began shooting at the vehicle that deputies found in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Authorities say that person has been taken into custody for aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office provided a list of everyone arrested in connection to the Victoria’s Bar Shooting.

Leon D. Smith-Love I., 28, of Topeka, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal discharge of a firearm

Kathryn R. Hazelwood, 26, of Topeka has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles D. Wheat, 42, of Topeka, has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm

Jason M. Blenden Sr., 49, of Topeka, was booked in on an arrest warrant

Storm M. Morgan, 30, of Meriden, Kan., has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm

Shawn M. Ray, 39, of Topeka, has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and interference with law enforcement

The latest person taken into custody in connection to Victoria’s bar shooting was Caleb L. Conway, 41, of Topeka, who was booked in on a felony arrest warrant

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.