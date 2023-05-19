Author of Without Warning brings book tour to Manhattan Senior Center

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Senior Center held a book tour today.

Author Jim Minick gave a presentation on his book called Without Warning The Tornado of Udall, Kansas. The book is about the deadliest tornado in Kansas history from 1955 when it hit the town with no warning of a tornado and wiped out most of the town. Minick said that even though he’s got no relation with Kansas or the tornado he loves telling the story.

”I love Kansas even though I live in Virginia now and I grew up in Pennsylvania. Still, all of that just really captures the book, the story, captures the spirit of resilience and how we can do a lot on our own but we can’t do everything and we really need each other,” said Minick.

Minick will be in Topeka tomorrow at 1:30 at Round Table Books continuing his tour.

