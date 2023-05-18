Youth recognized at TPAC’s 2023 Young Artist Awards

The 2023 Young Artist Awards were held Tuesday night at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young Topeka artists were recognized for their work and contributions to their community.

The 2023 Young Artist Awards were held Tuesday night at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. 14 young artists were selected from categories covering music, theater, visual arts, and community service in the arts.

“Once they finish their high school education, we want them to continue to be active and encourage others to be involved in the arts,” TPAC Marketing Coordinator Shawn Brian said. “This is a great time for them to be recognized and for them to continue to encourage others.”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

