Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested after officials in Jackson Co. allegedly found meth and hallucinogens in her car during an afternoon traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, officials stopped a Volkswagen Passat near 4th and Nebraska St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the driver, Amber D. Grace, 40, of Blaine, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grace has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.