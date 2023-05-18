Wednesday’s Child - Amanda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This beautiful teenage girl is Amanda. You might be surprised she’s only 14-year old; she looks very mature for her age. Her hobbies, though, are pretty typical for a teenage girl.

Amanda likes to spend time with friends, play Roblox and joke around with others. She also likes to spend time outdoors, where she rides her bike, plays on the swings or just goes exploring.

She’s not sure which career she’ll explore someday, but right now she enjoys being a teacher’s assistant at school, so maybe something in education.

People describe Amanda as funny and kind. They also say she gives the best hugs. And while she’s good at giving hugs, she needs to get some hugs from a forever family.

Amanda is hoping to be adopted by caring and loving people who will provide unconditional love and support and a place to always call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

