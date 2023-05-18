Wamego Area Maintenance Superintendent celebrates 40 years with KDOT

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Area Maintenance Superintendent celebrates 40 years of services with Kansas Department of Transportation.

KDOT announced Jeff Romine joined the agency in June 1983 as an Equipment Operator I (EO I) in Osage City. He advanced to EO II and III before being selected as the Maintenance Supervisor for the Eskridge Subarea in 1993. Romine had the position until January 2016 when he was promoted to Area Maintenance Supervisor.

KDOT indicated Romine was presented with a Kansas Hero Award in 1994 by then-Governor Joan Finney for his efforts in saving a Kansas woman who had gone missing in Wabaunsee County. The woman had crashed her vehicle into a ravine and was pinned inside the vehicle for four days until Romine and a fellow KDOT employee found her. She survived without serious injuries.

KDOT said as Superintendent, Romine oversees the highway maintenance operations for Area Five, which covers Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and parts of Lyon and Marshall counties.

Romine and his wife, Corinna, live in Eskridge where Romine coached youth baseball and softball for 25 years and served one term on the USD #330 school board. They have three adult daughters, Nicole, Melissa and Rebecca, and five grandchildren, Dusty, Jason, Shelby, Conor, and Erica.

