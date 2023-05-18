TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff hold memorials for fallen officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office held a memorial at the Statehouse Thursday, May 18 as a recognition of those who have fallen in the line of duty as a part of National Police Week.

The ceremony at the Capitol building included a salute to those who died while on-call as well as a 21-gun salute and the playing of TAPS. Police Chief Bryan Wheeles was appreciative of the community’s support.

“Here in Topeka and Shawnee County, we’ve received tremendous support from the community always for the law enforcement function,” Wheeles said.

“It’s extremely significant to take the time to remember what they have suffered and given to our community, so it’s still a responsibility of us living in this community because of their work and sacrifice,” Topeka Mayor and former TPD officer Michael Padilla added. “It’s a high level of respect that we show on this day.”

After the ceremony at the Statehouse, the Sheriff’s Office recognized two past fallen deputies at their respective cemeteries.

Deputy Benjamin Davidson was recognized at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Davidson is recognized as a hero for giving his life to stop a jailbreak and was posthumously given a Medal of Valor, which will be hung in the Law Enforcement Center.

On Nov. 28, 1933, Davidson was taking a package to a cell at Sheriff’s Office’s jail when four inmates attacked Davidson as part of a jailbreak. An inmate grabbed Davidson’s gun and shot him three times, but Davidson continued fighting the inmates while wounded. Davidson and the gunman fell down two flights of stairs, where Davidson would end up deceased while the gunman’s body was pinned under him. The then-Sheriff Dean Rogers praised Davidson for his dedication, saying he was one of his most loyal employees.

The Sheriff’s Office also recognized Deputy Gregory Stubbs at the Lynn Creek Cemetery. Stubbs began working with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. in 1986 in the Uniformed Services Division. He later would join the Narcotics Interdiction Unit.

Deputy Stubbs earned a letter of commendation for lifesaving efforts during an off-duty incident in 1991. In 1993, he served as President of the American Pilots Association in Topeka and as a pilot performing aerial surveillance of the 1993 flood damage. In 1998, he earned a letter of appreciation from the United States Dept. of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration for aiding in seizing 105 lbs. of methamphetamine.

On June 29, 1998, Stubbs was participating in a series of drug raids when he fell ill. When Stubbs returned to his vehicle after stopping at a local convenience store, he suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. In 1999, the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Advisory Committee unanimously voted to place Stubbs on the Kansas law Enforcement Memorial.

The Statehouse will host a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 to honor fallen officers.

The statewide Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony will be held at the Statehouse at noon Friday, May 19. Four names will be added to the monument.

