Topeka Public Works director provides updates on City’s road construction projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several road construction projects are being worked through as the City continues searching for the most effective way to improve Topeka streets.

Topeka Public Works director Braxton Copley said one project is actually nearing completion.

Construction on 12th street from Gage Blvd to Kansas Avenue is on target for substantial completion by the end of the June, despite a few setbacks.

“We had a very wet spring, and the franchise utilities did not get their infrastructure relocated. So that added literally 220 days to the project. Then the other significant thing was it took almost 16 months for the 30-inch valves to be manufactured and delivered,” said Copley.

Construction on Topeka Boulevard from 15th to 21st street has been moved up three years.

“We’re going to move forward with Topeka boulevard. 15th to 21st has a much lower PCI, which is a pavement condition index, than the 17th street project. It’s a greater critical need for us to be able to do that,” Copley said.

The interconnected nature of the street system requires a more holistic approach when considering future construction plans.

“With the Polk-Quincy viaduct project going on, I need to make sure I got connectivity in Kansas and Topeka boulevard so that people can move north and south,” Copley explained.

Copley also said the recent inflationary spike in construction costs has forced the City to adjust its plan for a number of projects moving forward.

“In the last two years we’ve seen unprecedented increase in construction costs. I mean truly in the neighborhood of a 25% increase in the last two years. Far outstripping what the overall inflation rate would be for Kansas.”

Copley said his team has reassessed all of their project costs by current pricing standards, and forecasted future costs with an adjusted inflation rate.

