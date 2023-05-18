Topeka cyclists ride in silence to honor fallen bikers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka cyclists took the roads Wednesday night to honor cyclists killed while riding on public roads.

The cyclists rode throughout Central Topeka, passing by the Capitol and Gage Park. In total, they rode nearly 10 miles through Downtown and North Topeka before returning to KTWU. The entire ride was cycled in silence to honor fallen cyclists and raising awareness for bikers.

“I think Kansas had five people that were killed last year on the roads, so we’re just trying to make everybody aware that bicyclists are out there,” Alan Apel, a rider, explained.

The Kaw Valley Bike Club and Topeka Community Cycle project organized the Ride of Silence.

