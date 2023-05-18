Topeka couple holds garage sale to benefit Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple is holding a garage sale… to raise money for others.

Merlin and Teresa Strahm are holding a sale through Saturday with all proceeds benefiting Capper Foundation. The Strahms have held similar fundraisers over the years, such as the “Share the Stimulus” initiative they held in 2021.

You can stop by and browse their wares between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this Saturday at 5500 SW 23rd St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.