TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park

Latest News

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a person...
Sheriff’s attempt to identify individual believed to be Victoria’s bar shooting witness
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff hold memorials for fallen officers
TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff hold memorials for fallen officers
TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff hold memorials for fallen officers
TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff hold memorials for fallen officers