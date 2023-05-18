Thursday forecast: Hit and miss showers to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern especially this afternoon through midday Friday will be the chance for rain. Note that this rain will likely be spotty and many spots likely won’t get more than 0.10″ but there will also be spots that get locally heavy rain. Once the rain pushes out tomorrow, dry conditions are likely for the weekend.

Taking Action:

If you’re in north-central KS, there is a chance for rain and possible t-storms this afternoon. Stay weather aware, if you’re outside head inside if you hear thunder or see lightning.

Any rain tomorrow will likely occur in the morning. IF any rain does linger into the afternoon, high confidence it will be out of the area by 4pm at the latest so any Friday night plans you have it will be dry.



The overall forecast looks to be quiet when it comes to rainfall. Yes there is a chance of rain today and tomorrow as well as a chance toward the middle part of next week but it’s not looking to bring significant rain to most areas. Many spots will likely remain less than 0.20″ of total rain for the next 8 days. There may be a few spots that get locally heavy rain especially today and tomorrow that could lead to more than 0.50″ but that would be an extremely isolated area and that’s only if t-storms develop leading to heavier rainfall. If it’s just rain, rain won’t be as heavy.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and possible t-storms this afternoon mainly in north-central KS. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms at times. Most spots will likely remain dry for most of the night with the highest chance for rain after 4am. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S/N 5 mph.

Tomorrow: As a cold front continues to push through the area, there will be areas that have rainy conditions in the morning and continuing to cool down but by the afternoon with late day sun, highs for most areas will reach the upper 60s-low 70s. Mid 70s can’t be ruled out if clouds and rain clear out quicker. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

After a cool start to the weekend in the 40s, highs will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday will be slightly warmer both with the low and high. Winds remain 10 mph or less both days with plenty of sun as well. Models are still holding on to some clouds at times, especially Sunday.

The gradual warming trend continues next week with a chance of rain possible at times especially Wednesday through Thursday. Low confidence on specific details like timing so this will need to be adjusted in the coming days on details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.