Sheriff’s attempt to identify individual believed to be Victoria’s bar shooting witness

By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a person authorities believe witnessed a weekend shooting in south Topeka.

On its Twitter page, the Sheriff’s Office declared that officials are looking for this man pictured below. Authorities believe this person witnessed and may have additional information regarding a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office declared on Twitter that officials are looking for this man. Authorities...
The Sheriff’s Office declared on Twitter that officials are looking for this man. Authorities believe this person witnessed and may have additional information regarding a shooting. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The shooting in question occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd. — the location of Victoria’s Bar.

The shooting left a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, six people have been arrested in connection to this shooting. Three have since boned out.

Anyone who has information regarding the individual pictured above or general information about this incident has been asked to contact the detective at 785-251-2796 or through email at john.culver@snco.us, call the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park

Latest News

Indian Hills Elementary’s fitness club ended their school year with a one-mile fun run.
Indian Hills Elementary fitness club tackles 1-mile ‘fun run’
Topeka couple holds garage sale to benefit Capper Foundation
Topeka couple holds garage sale to benefit Capper Foundation
Pauline South students step into the shoes of career professionals to see what they accomplish...
Pauline South students step into the shoes of career professionals
Pauline South students step into the shoes of career professionals to see what they accomplish...
Pauline South students step into the shoes of career professionals
Litigation continues as taxes remain unpaid on Heartland Motorsports Park
Litigation continues as taxes remain unpaid on Heartland Motorsports Park