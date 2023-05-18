Sheriff’s attempt to identify individual believed to be Victoria’s bar shooting witness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a person authorities believe witnessed a weekend shooting in south Topeka.

On its Twitter page, the Sheriff’s Office declared that officials are looking for this man pictured below. Authorities believe this person witnessed and may have additional information regarding a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office declared on Twitter that officials are looking for this man. Authorities believe this person witnessed and may have additional information regarding a shooting. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

The shooting in question occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd. — the location of Victoria’s Bar.

The shooting left a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, six people have been arrested in connection to this shooting. Three have since boned out.

Anyone who has information regarding the individual pictured above or general information about this incident has been asked to contact the detective at 785-251-2796 or through email at john.culver@snco.us, call the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers HERE.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individual pictured below... pic.twitter.com/4Xd2SVjDAX — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) May 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.