Senate passes Senator Marshall measure on American citizenship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate passed Senator Roger Marshall’s measure to uphold high standards for American citizenship.

Senator Marshall’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 17, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan measure authored by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. to nullify the Biden Administration’s public charge rule that lowers the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) citizenship stands for legal immigrants. The rule reduces the types of taxpayer-funded federal benefits such as food stamps, housing vouchers, and Medicaid that DHS can consider when determining if the grant admission or lawful permanent residence to green card applicants. The final vote was 50-47.

Senator Marshall’s Office indicated the passage of Senator Marshall’s resolution comes after he led a group of Senators to Brownsville, Texas, for an eyewitness account of the situation at the southern border. The visit came hours before the lifting of Title 42 on last Thursday, May 11. Border patrol agents reported over 11,000 illegal crossings in the local area.

Senator Marshall shared a comment about the measure to uphold high stands for American citizenship.

“Joe Biden has a communication problem. His open borders agenda tells the world that the United States stands ready to take everybody in with open arms. But this is totally detached from reality,” Senator Marshall said. “As I saw in Brownsville last week, the United States of America does not have the capacity or resources to care for the thousands of migrants clamoring to be here. This is nothing new - our country has dealt with huge crowds of migrants at the southern border since the earliest days of the Biden Administration. But these crowds are coming because the Biden Administration keeps making promises to both legal and illegal immigrants about what they are entitled to in America. The public charge rules we just struck down in the Senate represent one of those promises. Our actions today deliver a resounding statement of truth to Joe Biden and anybody who wants to try and call our country home: we only reward the best and brightest and there is no room for freeloaders.”

Senator Marshall spoke on the Senate floor prior to the passage of his measure. Click HERE to hear Senator Marshall’s full remarks.

