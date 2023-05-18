Report finds Lawrence home to one of best college basketball teams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Lawernce is one of the best cities in the nation for basketball fans and home to one of the best-performing college teams.

With the 2022-23 basketball season concluded and fans tempered, on Thursday, May 18, WalletHub.com says it recently released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Cities for Basketball Fans.

To find which cities for professional and college basketball fans are best, WalletHub said it compared more than 290 of the nation’s largest cities across metrics that ranged from the performance level of each team to ticket prices to stadium accessibility.

The report ranked Lawrence 30th overall with a total score of 28.56. It ranked 28th for NBA fans and 5th for NCAA fans. Lawrence is also home to the third-best performing college basketball team, the University of Kansas Jayhawks. The city was also found to be home of the most engaged fans alongside Chapel Hill, N.C., Bloomington, Ind., Morgantown, W.V., and East Lansing, Mich.

To the west, Manhattan was ranked 149th overall with a total score of 15.19. It ranked 28th for NBA fans and 135th for NCAA fans.

Back toward Missouri, Kansas City ranked 239th overall with a total score of 12.72. It ranked 28th for NBA fans and 235th for NCAA fans. It was also found to have the third-least accessible college basketball stadiums.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 287th overall with a total score of 10.38. It ranked 28th for NBA fans and 286th for NCAA fans. It was also found to have the third-highest minimum season ticket prices for a college basketball game.

The report found that the best-performing NBA team was the Milwaukee Bucks while the worst-performing team was the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, the best-performing College team was Gonzaga and the worst performing-team was the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The best cities for basketball fans were found to be:

Los Angeles, Cali. Boston, Mass. San Francisco, Cali. Philadelphia, Penn. Salt Lake City, Utah

The worst cities for basketball fans were found to be:

New Britain, Conn. Easton, Mass. Daytona Beach, Fla. Pocatello, Idaho Commerce, Texas

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

