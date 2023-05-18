Pauline South students step into the shoes of career professionals

Tori Whalen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pauline South students step into the shoes of career professionals to see what they accomplish every day in the hopes of attracting them to their respective fields.

At Pauline South Intermediate’s career day, sixth-grade students heard demonstrations from an architect, fireman, engineer, nurse, and others about what their careers offer, how they started in their industry and their experiences. They also answered student questions.

Journalism was one of the many fields on display. 13 NEWS photojournalist Eric Ives was the presenter at the career talking about TV journalism. Ives tells 13 NEWS that he even let the students practice recording video on his camera and how to report.

Some of the presenters at career day include:

  • Anthony Purcell, Fireman
  • Autumn Wines, Architect
  • Sadee Markham, CNA Washburn Tech
  • Jason Tanking, Entrepreneurship & Construction
  • Austin Wines, Engineer
  • Sam Fisher, Operations Lead

Each sixth grader rotated through different classrooms to watch each career presentation.

