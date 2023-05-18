Passenger arrested after driver parks behind traffic stop, drugs found

Leandra Gutierrez
Leandra Gutierrez(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle was arrested after the driver pulled up behind an ongoing traffic stop in Jackson Co. and illegal drugs were found.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials stopped a vehicle on Highway 75 near 158th Rd. when another vehicle pulled up behind them.

As deputies attempted to see why the occupants of the vehicle had pulled over, they said the encounter led to a separate traffic stop of that vehicle.

Officials noted that the stop led them to find illegal drugs in the possession of a passenger, later identified as Leandra Gutierrez, 72, of Lawrence. She was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gutierrez has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

