Parents, students of 2023 graduating class show pride by decorating vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May is often reserved for graduation ceremonies, from kindergarten graduations to college, so to celebrate the last day of the Shawnee Heights High School class of 2023 — parents are giving their students a proper send-off in a bright, colorful ride.

On Thursday, May 18, the proud parents and students of the 2023 Shawnee Heights High School graduating class decorated each graduating senior’s vehicle in colorful streamers, balloons, and washable paint.

Cindy Leggitt originally started the event in 2022 as a Facebook post, inviting parents to bond with their graduates and share their excitement for the future beyond high school by especially decorating their vehicles.

The families wanted to bring it back and decorate each graduating senior’s car on their last day of high school.

“It’s these students’ last day of high school,” said Leggitt. “On to another journey. It is just exciting for the parents, I think, and the students coming out to see the car because some might not expect it like last year. It was just really fun.”

Cindy says she has many ideas for the future and hopes to make this event a tradition for future graduating classes.

