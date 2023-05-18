No arrests made after attempted stabbing, threats in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been made after a woman allegedly attempted to stab a man in Ogden and threats were hurled between a group of three.

The Riley County Police Department indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, officials were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden, with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old woman had attempted to stab a 23-year-old man and threatened a 19-year-old woman.

RCPD noted that the 23-year-old man also threatened the 23-year-old woman.

Officials did not indicate any arrests had been made.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

