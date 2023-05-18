New festival celebrating African American culture comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new first-of-its-kind festival celebrating African American culture and heritage is coming this summer to Topeka.

Greater Topeka Partnership announced For the Culture KS Fest will run from July 28-30 in Topeka. The event will include musical performances, vendors, as well as networking and panel sessions focused on professional and personal growth for Black individuals.

Co-founder of the festival Rodney Harmon is a Department of Justice - Bureau of Prisons retiree who lives in Topeka and has dedicated his time to community volunteering and mentoring. Harmon shared a comment about the festival.

“We wanted to create a sustainable art and cultural initiative for the state of Kansas that celebrates the positive influences in our local communities,” said Harmon. “We’ve never seen Black culture represented on this scale before, and we wanted it to be more than a music festival. This is why we sought to include activities focusing on more than just performances, bringing together the intersection of art, business, health, and history of the African American community.”

Greater Topeka Partnership indicated the festival will begin with an opening ceremony held by local leaders from Kansas and abroad at downtown Topeka’s Evergy Plaza. The three-day event will feature several musical performances from local artists, including Kansas native Justin Aarons, a Top 8 contestant on The Voice, saxophonist Jahvelle, who recently performed at the NFL Draft, Topeka native and rapper Brandon “Bizzy” Evans, and more. Discussion panels will be hosted by a diverse group of experts who will discuss topics ranging from business development to personal wellness. Additional activities include a choir hour with participation from five different churches, a two-hour African American history bus tour led by local historians Sherri Camp and Donna Rae Pearson, an art exhibit at the historic Jayhawk Theater, and scholarship giveaways of $1,000 each to three local high school students.

Co-founder Mackenzi Mondesir is a Topeka resident who has made it a priority to incorporate social good throughout his career as a financial and banking professional. Mondesir shared a comment about the festival.

“Our vision for the festival is to create a platform for education, dialogue and opportunity by bringing a multitude of travelers to Topeka from across the state and abroad,” said Mondesir. “We are dedicated to providing a welcoming space for everyone across the state, and beyond, to experience the joys, history and identity of African American culture through the arts.”

Greater Topeka Partnership said home to Brown v. Board of Education, Topeka played a vital role in the U.S. civil rights movement. For the Culture KS Fest will follow the 69th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court ruling that outlawed segregation in public schools in May 1954. The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, located inside Topeka’s Monroe Elementary, will be part of the historical bus tour designed to educate and engage visitors, along with other notable spots like The Ritchie House and Constitution Hall.

President of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon shared a comment about the festival.

“We’re proud to support Topeka’s inaugural For the Culture KS Fest and strongly believe in its mission of expanding the diverse cultural offerings our area has to offer,” said Dixon. “From Fiesta Topeka to Pride Kansas to the upcoming Brown v. Board 70th anniversary commemoration, and other unique cultural events held here annually, the Topeka area continues to be a model for inclusive community celebrations that draw visitors from around the region and across the country. This July is going to be a big month for Kansas’ capital city, so don’t miss it!”

Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership Glenda Washington shared a comment about the festival.

“For The Culture KS is going to be an amazing first-time festival that adds to the area’s portfolio of events and offers something new to people in the region — all while uplifting the African American community, empowering entrepreneurs and artists, and creating space to celebrate Black joy,” said Washington. “This event is open to all. I’m excited to see passionate Topekans stepping forward to organize it, and I look forward to it being held here for years to come.”

Owner of HDB Construction, the longest-running civil construction company in Kansas, and also a For the Culture KS Fest board member Alonzo Harrison shared a comment about the festival.

“I’ve been in Topeka all my life and have never seen a cultural celebration like this in the Midwest before,” said Harrison. “I’m very proud of the work this group, along with our community, is doing to not only celebrate but also educate on African American culture. It’s been a long time coming, and we want to do this right.”

To learn more about For the Culture KS Fest, visit www.forthecultureks.org, or follow the group on social media @forthecultureks.

