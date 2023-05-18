Motorcycle crash near Tuttle Creek seriously injures Fort Riley driver

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Fort Riley was seriously injured after a failed attempt to navigate a curve near Tuttle Creek ended with a crash.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Stony Brook Dr. and Tuttle Cove Rd. near Tuttle Creek with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Dustin Powell, 30, of Fort Riley, had veered off the road as Powell attempted to navigate the curve.

RCPD said the bike hit a Tuttle Creek State Park sign and crashed into the grass.

Officials said Powell was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of broken ribs and internal bleeding. He was later taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City due to the severity of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.