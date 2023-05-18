Minivan-deer crash on turnpike south of Topeka sends Emporia woman to hospital

An Emporia woman was transported to a Topeka hospital following a minivan-deer collision late...
An Emporia woman was transported to a Topeka hospital following a minivan-deer collision late Wednesday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike just south of the capital city, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a Topeka hospital following a minivan-deer collision late Wednesday just south of the capital city, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike, about two miles east of Auburn. The location was about eight miles southwest of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan was southbound in the right lane of I-335 when a deer entered the roadway from the right ditch. The Honda then struck the deer.

The driver of the Honda, Jessica Renae File, 38, of Emporia, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with possible injuries. The patrol said File was wearing her seat belt.

One juvenile was in the vehicle, the patrol said. No information about the child was available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

