Man killed Wednesday in truck-semi collision in southwest Kansas

KINSLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semitrailer Wednesday afternoon in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on US-183 highway at County Road O in Edwards County. The crash occurred about a mile south of Kinsley.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was northbound on US-183 when it crossed the center line and struck the trailer and load of a 2013 Kenworth semitrailer.

The driver of the Silverado, Terrance D. Brake, 51, of Kinsley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Brake was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Jared L. Schemper, 43, of Holdrege, Neb., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Schemper was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.