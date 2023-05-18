Leveled mailbox leads to DUI arrest of Horton man

Ethan Nickel
Ethan Nickel(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An alleged intoxicated driver was arrested after officials found his vehicle broken down near the scene of a hit-and-run that leveled a mailbox.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to the area of mile marker 86 on Highway 73 with reports of the hit-and-run destruction of a mailbox.

When officials arrived, they said they encountered a vehicle with a flat tire and front-end damage near the scene of the crime.

An investigation found that the driver and only person inside the vehicle, Ethan Nickel, 24, of Horton, had been involved in the incident. He was also allegedly intoxicated.

Nickel was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on driving under the influence, failure to report an accident and interference with law enforcement.

He has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

FILE
Bill introduced to expand telehealth services in Medicaid program
FILE
K-12 education in Kansas funded until 2028 with Gov.’s signature on legislation
Stormont Vail nurses
Federal action stumps Stormont Vail international healthcare professional project
Emporia animal shelter
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Six arrested for shooting at Victoria's Bar
2 more arrests made in Victoria's Bar shooting totaling 6 in all