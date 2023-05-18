Leveled mailbox leads to DUI arrest of Horton man

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An alleged intoxicated driver was arrested after officials found his vehicle broken down near the scene of a hit-and-run that leveled a mailbox.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to the area of mile marker 86 on Highway 73 with reports of the hit-and-run destruction of a mailbox.

When officials arrived, they said they encountered a vehicle with a flat tire and front-end damage near the scene of the crime.

An investigation found that the driver and only person inside the vehicle, Ethan Nickel, 24, of Horton, had been involved in the incident. He was also allegedly intoxicated.

Nickel was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on driving under the influence, failure to report an accident and interference with law enforcement.

He has since bonded out of custody.

