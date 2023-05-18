Lebo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Shawnee County

A Lebo man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday afternoon near S.W....
A Lebo man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday afternoon near S.W. 46th and Auburn Road just southwest of Topeka, authorities said.(VNL)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized following a hit-and-run, rear-end collision late Wednesday afternoon just southwest of Topeka in Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:04 p.m. near S.W. 46th and Auburn Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle was headed north on Auburn Road when it was rear-ended by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, which then fled the scene and continued northbound on Auburn Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log listed the Kansas license tag information from the Cruze but provided no further details.

The driver of the Durango, Ernest D. Ehrhart, 59, of Lebo, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Ehrhart, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

