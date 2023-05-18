Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Jason E. Dallinga
Jason E. Dallinga(Douglas County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday that 41-year-old Jason E. Dallinga of Lawrence has agreed to plead guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

According to Douglas County authorities, the charges stemmed from incidents on or about October 10, 2022, when Dallinga engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child less than 14 years old and between 14 and 16 years of age.

“I hope the healing for both these children can begin, and I thank them for trusting in others that something would be done to help them,” District Attorney Valdez said.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum represented the State. The Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Department for Children and Families investigated the case.

Judge Stacey Donovan set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. on July 28, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

By plea agreement, Dallinga faces up to 351 months in prison. However, the court is responsible for sentencing and has the right, by law, not to follow the agreed-upon sentence.

