KU’s King, K-State’s O’Neill headed to NCAA Championship

Golf
Golf(MGN)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman Will King and junior Luke O’Neill will both head to Arizona and compete in the NCAA Championship.

Will King and KU men’s golf were in Norman, Oklahoma and King sunk a birdie on the eighth playoff hole to qualify. Kansas as a team finished ninth while King tied four fourth.

As for O’Neill, he was tied for a second place finish, seven under 206. O’Neill is the fourth player in school history to advance to the NCAA Championship and the first since current PGA TOUR member Robert Streb did so in 2006.

Kansas State just missed the cut, placing sixth, going seven under par.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

Latest News

Ebony Gilliam
K-State assistant recognized among top coaches
Tyson Neighbors, K-State RHP
K-State’s Neighbors picked for USA National Team Training
Seaman baseball celebrating Regional Championship against Lansing
High school baseball and softball playoff results
Ava Golightley celebrating one of two goals against Lansing in first round of playoffs
High school soccer playoffs roundup