KU’s King, K-State’s O’Neill headed to NCAA Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman Will King and junior Luke O’Neill will both head to Arizona and compete in the NCAA Championship.

Will King and KU men’s golf were in Norman, Oklahoma and King sunk a birdie on the eighth playoff hole to qualify. Kansas as a team finished ninth while King tied four fourth.

A birdie on the EIGHTH PLAYOFF HOLE sends Will King to Scottsdale for the NCAA Championship!!



Can we get a ROCK CHALK?!?! pic.twitter.com/8zVwQFUj2t — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) May 17, 2023

As for O’Neill, he was tied for a second place finish, seven under 206. O’Neill is the fourth player in school history to advance to the NCAA Championship and the first since current PGA TOUR member Robert Streb did so in 2006.

Kansas State just missed the cut, placing sixth, going seven under par.

