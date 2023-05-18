KTWU to host Women on Wheels Car Show

The third annual Women on Wheels Car Show will be hosted at KTWU.(KY3)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third annual Women on Wheels Car Show will be hosted at KTWU.

KTWU said this rare event, “geared” for women, is the first car show in Kansas, and throughout the KTWU viewing area, designed to specifically feature women and their motor vehicles, including motorcycles. The event will be hosted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at KTWU on the Washburn University campus in Topeka, Kan.

KTWU said vehicle entries are only $25 through May 26, and can be registered HERE. Registration will be open through the start of the event with a $30 entrance fee.

KTWU indicated that men are able to attend and show their vehicles but prizes will be reserved for cars that are entered by women. Some of the prize categories include “Best Of,” “Participant’s Choice” and “WOW Factor (Women on Wheels Award).”There will also be special trophy presentations.

KTWU noted the community is invited to attend the event to check out the vehicles, food trucks, and other vendors. Food trucks include The Burger Bus, which will be at the event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Pineapple Dream, available from 5:15 p.m. until the event close. Food truck and vendor registration is still open HERE.

Local businesses and donors provided guests with the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets during the event. Winners will be announced throughout the event and need to be present to win.

Proceeds from the event will benefit KTWU.

To register or for additional event information, visit https://ktwu.org/womenonwheels/ or call the station at 785-670-1111.

