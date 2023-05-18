Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A first look at how Kansas City will be branded across the globe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was unveiled Thursday morning.

This is the first time ever FIFA has unveiled unique, localized tournament branding for each host city. Kansas City has ‘We are Kansas City 2026′ and another that showcases the City of Fountains.

Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote in a statement about the branding activations, “This is a proud moment for Kansas City. The World Cup will bring jobs to our residents, generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our region, and will illustrate on a global stage what we’ve known for some time: Kansas City is the soccer capital of America. I can’t wait to welcome the world to Kansas City.”

Arrowhead Stadium is filled every fall and winter home game for the Chiefs and in three years it’s going to be packed with fans across the globe for the FIFA World Cup.

“As Kansas City’s visual voice, Union Station is thrilled to help unveil the new branding of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to our community. Time and again, Union Station conveys important messages of remembrance, celebration, and anticipation. In this case, we once again look forward and across our diverse local landscape with anticipation as Kansas City celebrates on the world stage and is propelled into a vital and vibrant future,” said Union Station President and CEO George Guastello. “It’s moments like these — one following the next — that create the next generation of priceless individual memories and collective opportunities.”

There is a press conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. about a “major announcement regarding the FIFA World Cup” that will have several key city and state leaders present. Mayor Quinton Lucas, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Sporting KC Principal Owner Cliff Illig, KC Sports Commission and Visit KC President/CEO Kathy Nelson, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., and other leaders from the Kansas City business community will be there.

The unofficial unveiling was at 2 a.m. Thursday, but here are events going on throughout the day to look for.

Union Station - Branded banners | Installation 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Mill Creek Park - Branding painting on lawn | Begins at 8 a.m.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial, North Lawn - Branding painting on lawn | Begins approx. 12:30 p.m. (following Mill Creek Park lawn painting)

KC Streetcar - New branded wrap | Premieres at approx. 12 p.m.

KC Cityscape | Lighting in branded colors | Dusk (approx. 9 p.m.)

Branded digital displays across the metro | Throughout the day

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.