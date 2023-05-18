Kansas-based regenerative-flour company breaks ground on $2.2M expansion

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023
NEW CAMBRIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A regenerative-flour production company based northeast of Salina has broken ground on a $2.2 million expansion project.

Farmer Direct Foods announced on Thursday, May 18, that it has broke ground on a $2.2 million Facility Expansion and Modernization Project in New Cambria. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 10, and was attended by executives, employees, customers, local officials and community members.

Officials indicated that the project is meant to increase operational efficiency, expand capacity and broaden capabilities. It will also allow the company to better serve customers and meet the growing demand for regenerative-grown flour and other grain-based products.

“Farmer Direct Foods has always been committed to producing the highest quality products, and this expansion will allow us to do so more efficiently,” said Keaton Hale, VP of Operations. “We’re excited to be investing in our New Cambria facility and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our customers, employees, and the local community.”

Farmer Direct indicated that the project will bring in a new warehouse addition and install a modern, automated packaging line to improve flexibility, consistency and production capacity. The expanded warehouse will increase capacity to serve customer demand and allow for future increases while the new packing line will allow a faster and more efficition production line for both 25 and 50-pound bags.

“Our investment in this facility expansion is a reflection of our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and expanding our market share,” said Tim Webster, CEO of Farmer Direct Foods. “We’re confident that these improvements will enhance our efficiency and productivity while ensuring the highest quality standards for our products.”

Officials anticipate the project to be completed in the fall of 2023.

