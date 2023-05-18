K-State professor receives excellence award from College of Veterinary Medicine

A Kansas State University professor received an excellence award from the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University professor received an excellence award from the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine.

K-State announced Dana Vanlandingham, professor of arbovirology, received the highest research honor with the Zoetis Animal Health Award of Research Excellence.

University Distinguished Professor, who nominated her for the award, M.M. Chengappa shared a comment about Vanlandingham’s research and award accomplishment.

“Dr. Vanlandingham’s research focuses on infectious diseases of animals, including zoonotic pathogens that infect a wide variety of animals — companion and livestock species — and humans,” said Chengappa. “In 2020, she co-authored a manuscript in Nature Scientific Reports that demonstrated for the first time that SARS-CoV-2 cannot be transmitted by mosquitoes. If this were not the case, then susceptible companion animals and people would be at a significantly higher risk of infection.”

K-State indicated in 2013, Vanlandingham joined the team at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine. In addition to being faculty, she serves as director of the BSL-1 and BSL-3 Insectary in the Biosecurity Research Institute. She is also a graduate faculty member of the K-State Master of Public Health program, and she is a member of the Center for Viral Pathogenesis at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Associate Dean for Research Frank Blecha shared a comment about Vanlandingham’s accomplishments.

“Dr. Vanlandingham has been very productive with $7.9 million in research grants as PI at K-State and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications in journals such as Nature, Science, PNAS, and Nature Medicine,” said Blecha. “She has mentored nearly 20 graduate students and she regularly presents training opportunities for young scientists to work in high-containment facilities through several training programs.”

K-State noted Vanlandingham is a fellow with the Royal Entomological Society of London, and she is a fellow in the Marty Vanier and Bob Krause Biosecurity Research Institute Research Fellowship program at K-State.

Vanlandingham shared a comment about her accomplishment.

“I am honored to receive the Zoetis Research Award for our work on zoonotic arboviruses,” said Vanlandingham. “This award represents the contributions of many students and faculty here at K-State as well as other collaborators.”

K-State said prior to joining K-State, Vanlandingham spent four years as a research scientist at the Heska Corporation in Fort Collins, Colo., and then held several faculty and research position with the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

Vanlandingham earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in microbiology at Colorado State University. She completed a doctorate at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the U.K.

