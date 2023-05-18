Indian Hills Elementary fitness club tackles 1-mile ‘fun run’

Indian Hills Elementary’s fitness club ended their school year with a one-mile fun run.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at one Topeka elementary school got their run Thursday afternoon.

Indian Hills Elementary’s fitness club ended their school year with a one-mile fun run. About 100 runners, members and some of their parents, assumed the challenge to run one full mile. They also had the opportunity to walk, instead, if needed.

School leaders say they’re proud to see the kids embracing healthy activities.

The fitness club is sometimes visited by cross country coaches and runners from Washburn Rural High School.

