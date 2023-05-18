Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity

KVOE News file photo.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hoard of animals found at a storage facility in Emporia has pushed the animal shelter over capacity and beyond its ability to care for any others.

KVOE reports that Emporia Animal Shelter is more than full as the facility accepted almost 20 new animals on Wednesday, May 17.

Shelter Director Stephanie Achille said Emergency Communications alerted the organization that an incoming hoard of animals would arrive around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Within about an hour and 15 minutes, officials had brought about 15 felines and three canines - all ranging in size, color and age.

Achille said the animals were apparently locked in an abandoned storage facility inside the city limits - possibly for an entire day.

Officials noted that health assessments are underway, however, most animals look to be in “decent” condition. Temperaments of the animals ranged from scared to friendly, however, none appeared to be spayed or neutered.

According to Achille, the shelter is already beyond capacity for its ability to care for the animals it houses and the most recent intake only escalates the situation

