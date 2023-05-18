High school baseball and softball regional roundup

Washburn Rural softball celebrating Regional Championship over Haysville
Washburn Rural softball celebrating Regional Championship over Haysville(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some teams already know they’re headed to state, who are the others that will join them next week?

BASEBALL:

Topeka High def. Haysville?

Clay Center def. Augusta, 4-0 (Regional Champs)

Sabetha @ Nemaha Central (Thursday for Regional Championship) at two p.m.

Santa Fe Trail def. Osage City, 5-1 (Regional Champs)

SOFTBALL:

Washburn Rural def. Haysville, 6-0 (Regional Champs)

Manhattan def. Wichita Northwest, 9-7 (Regional Champs for first time in 20 years)

Santa Fe Trial def. LaCygne-Prairie View, 2-0 (Regional Champs)

St. Marys def. Mission Valley, 4-2 (Regional Champs)

McLouth def. Troy, 2-1 (Regional Champs)

Beloit def. Marsyville, 10-0

Burlington def. Osage City, 6-0

