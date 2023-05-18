High school baseball and softball regional roundup
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some teams already know they’re headed to state, who are the others that will join them next week?
BASEBALL:
Topeka High def. Haysville?
Clay Center def. Augusta, 4-0 (Regional Champs)
Sabetha @ Nemaha Central (Thursday for Regional Championship) at two p.m.
Santa Fe Trail def. Osage City, 5-1 (Regional Champs)
SOFTBALL:
Washburn Rural def. Haysville, 6-0 (Regional Champs)
Manhattan def. Wichita Northwest, 9-7 (Regional Champs for first time in 20 years)
Santa Fe Trial def. LaCygne-Prairie View, 2-0 (Regional Champs)
St. Marys def. Mission Valley, 4-2 (Regional Champs)
McLouth def. Troy, 2-1 (Regional Champs)
Beloit def. Marsyville, 10-0
Burlington def. Osage City, 6-0
