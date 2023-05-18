Haysville becomes 1 of 7 Purple Heart Cities in the Sunflower State

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Haysville has joined six other states in Kansas to become a Purple Heart City in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Department of Defense says that on Monday, May 15, Haysville Mayor Russ Kessler held a ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6957 to unveil a Purple Heart City plaque and banners.

To be declared a Purple Heart City, the DOD noted that a mayor is required to deliver an official proclamation which is presented to the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Kessler presented his proclamation on May 8 at the city council meeting.

The DOD indicated that the Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest combat military decoration and was created by George Washington in 1782. The medal was known as the Badge of Military Merit and evolved into the Purple Heart which honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives on the front lines or in service to the nation. It also honors military members who suffered a life-altering injury in combat.

According to the Department, the color was chosen as it represents valor, however, it is the medal no one ever asks for. It weighs just over an ounce and holds the heaviness and pain of uncountable untold and told stories.

The DOD said recipients of the medal joined city officials for the observance. They shared their memories of military service and deployment.

“The Purple Heart Designation is one of the most historic commencements a city can receive, and the gratitude we have for our Veterans, service members, and their Families for their ultimate sacrifice must be recognized,” Kessler said. “By proclaiming Haysville as a Purple Heart City, we’re committing to memorizing the acts of resiliency of brave men and women. It is with much admiration, respect and honor that we salute all Veterans and Purple Heart Recipients.”

Officials noted that retired U.S. Army Maj. Zachary Schuman, a Purple Heart recipient, was honored as a guest speaker.

“The signage represents peace and is humbling because a majority of the awards given out are to service members that did not make it home to their loved ones,” Schuman said. “There’s a lot of different types of emotions when it comes to the Purple Heart; some say, it’s the enemy’s marksmanship award, while others embrace it and it becomes part of their family.”

The DOD said Junior Vice Commander Dan Hubert also delivered a speech that discussed the importance of the designation for the city. Haysville is now one of seven cities in the Sunflower State that represent the Purple Heart trail to symbolize the city’s devotion to servicemembers.

