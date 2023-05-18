Harvesters, Flint Hill Breadbasket place donation barrels at Dillons in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Food Stores is partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network and Flint Hills Breadbasket to place donation barrels in its Manhattan supermarket locations.

Dillons Food Stores announced customers are invited to share a non-perishable food donation while shopping at Dillons. The marked barrels will be located near the exit doors to make donating convenient and hassle-free. Participating locations include:

Dillons at 1101 Westloop Place , Manhattan, KS 66502

Dillons at 130 Sarber Lane , Manhattan, KS 66502

Dillons Food Stores said to mark the partnership, Dillons will donate $5,000 to Flint Hills Breadbasket to inspire customer donations. Volunteers from Flint Hills Breadbasket will also conduct a non-perishable food donation drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Westloop Dillons. Officials said free reusable bags will be shared from Dillons as a token of appreciation to all who donate during the donation drive.

Dillons Corporate Affairs Manager Sheila Regehr shared a comment about the donation campaign.

“At Dillons, we truly have the very best customers who are willing to open their hearts and their wallets to help families in need, especially with food donations,” Regehr said. “With our latest partnership with Flint Hills Breadbasket, backed by Harvesters, it’s exciting to see the impact we can make to end hunger in our Manhattan community. I continue to be thankful for our Dillons customers for their unmatched kindness and generosity.”

Dillons Food Stores said as part of their Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment, 100% of the food donations collected will be shared directly with Flint Hills Breadbasket to support local families in need.

Executive Director of Flint Hills Breadbasket Karla Hagemeister shared a comment about the program.

“It takes all of us coming together to support our community, and Flint Hills Breadbasket is thrilled to have dedicated partners in both Dillons and Harvesters,” said Hagemeister. “Your local donations will support guests here in our community and we will use this generous financial donation from Dillons to support our efforts to bring in fresh, nutritious foods for our friends.”

Dillons Food Stores noted donation barrels are currently located in six Dillons locations in Topeka, Kan., which has served as the inspiration to extend collections in Manhattan. Last year, more than 29,000 pounds of donated food was collected, thanks to the generosity of Dillons customers and associates.

Harvesters President and CEO Stephen Davis shared a comment about the donation campaign.

“Harvesters’ barrels inside Dillons stores are the first touch point where many people realize hunger exists in our communities and that there is an easy way to help our neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” said Davis. “We’re so grateful for our long partnership with Dillons and for their willingness to expand this program to stores in Manhattan. We know the donations collected will be significant for the Flint Hills Breadbasket and be much appreciated by the families and seniors they serve in Manhattan.”

