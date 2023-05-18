Facility fee for renewing motor vehicle registrations to increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The facility fee for motor vehicle registration renewals will increase beginning June 1.

Shawnee County Treasurer announced the facility fee will increase from $3 per vehicle to $5. The fee will apply to transactions completed at the Shawnee County Courthouse and the Motor Vehicle annex. The fee applies to walk-in customers. Customers can avoid the $5 renewal fee by completing the renewal online, drop-off, or by mail.

Shawnee County Treasurer said the Shawnee County Motor Vehicles Department is funded entirely from fees and receives no tax dollars. The increase is required to cover the increased expenses related to inflation.

