El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - El Ranchito has opened a fifth location and its second in Topeka as its other Capital City location closes for its own renovations.

On Thursday, May 18, owners of the old Carlos O’Kelly’s building on Kansas and Croix Ave. say they have converted the facility into a new El Ranchito Mexican restaurant.

El Ranchito No. 5 officially opened its doors to customers on Thursday with a completely new look.

New features include handpainted murals while Mexican-made booths, tables and chairs were imported for the grand opening. Diners may recognize a handful of items from the previous owners, including a unique lamp post in the center of the building and portraits.

According to employees, the renovations took around one year and three months.

Patrons could already be seen lining the bar which features brand new lighting.

The owners also staff locations in Holton, Auburn, Osage City and another in Topeka, however, the second location is closed for its own remodel. However, they have asked for patience as new staff is trained at the new location.

The new location seats 299 guests and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Sunday.

