El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

El Ranchito has opened a fifth location and its second in Topeka as its other Capital City location closes for its own renovations.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - El Ranchito has opened a fifth location and its second in Topeka as its other Capital City location closes for its own renovations.

On Thursday, May 18, owners of the old Carlos O’Kelly’s building on Kansas and Croix Ave. say they have converted the facility into a new El Ranchito Mexican restaurant.

El Ranchito No. 5 officially opened its doors to customers on Thursday with a completely new look.

New features include handpainted murals while Mexican-made booths, tables and chairs were imported for the grand opening. Diners may recognize a handful of items from the previous owners, including a unique lamp post in the center of the building and portraits.

According to employees, the renovations took around one year and three months.

Patrons could already be seen lining the bar which features brand new lighting.

The owners also staff locations in Holton, Auburn, Osage City and another in Topeka, however, the second location is closed for its own remodel. However, they have asked for patience as new staff is trained at the new location.

The new location seats 299 guests and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park

Latest News

Wamego Area Maintenance Superintendent celebrates 40 years of services with Kansas Department...
Wamego Area Maintenance Superintendent celebrates 40 years with KDOT
A Kansas State University professor received an excellence award from the K-State College of...
K-State professor receives excellence award from College of Veterinary Medicine
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City
Governor Kelly joins Kansas City leaders to announce KC2026 will lead preparations for the...
Gov. joins officials in KC to announce KC2026 leading preparations for World Cup