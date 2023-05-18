Dunkin’ Iced Coffees to fund Joy in Childhood Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day returns as the popular chain donates to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support children in local hospitals.

Dunkin’ announced this campaign gives guests an extra reason for getting their iced coffee this May. The return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day this Tuesday, May 23 allows guests to make their coffee run count as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Dunkin said the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, created to bring the simple joys of childhood to children battling hunger or illness, is dedicated to making a difference. With 100% of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going toward local children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help these hospitals expand their impact, bolstered by the support of the Foundation.

Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Victor Carvalho shared a comment about the Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day campaign.

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” said Carvalho. “Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23 will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America’s hardest working iced coffee!”

Dunkin noted in 2022, Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country. These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music, and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. Funds also supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for children with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists, and more.

As the brand counts down to Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, fans can tune into the Dunkin’ newsroom to learn about the impact of the past on local communities.

