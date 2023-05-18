Driver hospitalized after thrown over handlebars at Manhattan dirt bike track

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from St. George was sent to a Manhattan hospital after the was thrown over his handlebars at the dirt bike track.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Henton and Moehlman Rd. - at the dirt bike track - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Kaiden Crain, 19, of St. George, had been riding his dirt bike along the course when he was thrown over the handlebars.

RCPD noted that Crain was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with unknown injuries.

