Douglas County Sheriff’s Office enforce seatbelt usage through Memorial Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies in a statewide Click It or Ticket safety belt campaign through Memorial Day weekend.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they will participate in the Kansas “Click It or Ticket” campaign across Kansas from May 22 to June 4, including during the busy Memorial Day weekend, to ensure drivers and passengers are using their safety belts.

Sheriff Jay Armbrister shared a comment about the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

“We are proud of everyone in Douglas County who buckles up every time and sets an example for younger people to form strong habits. One person not buckling up increases the risk in case of a collision,” Armbrister said. “In the interest of saving lives, the Sheriff’s Office is committed to enforcing adult seat belt and child passenger safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions that make the need for seat belts such a necessity.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office indicated buckling up keeps drivers and passengers safe and secure inside the vehicle. Officials said it lowers the risk of a dangerous ejection from the vehicle during a crash.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said more deputies will patrol the roadways and highways in the county during the campaign to enforce the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign’s goal is to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

In addition, deputies remind motorists to avoid drinking and driving by finding a sober driver and using a rideshare service.

“Around Memorial Day weekend is a fun time for everyone as they celebrate the end of the school year and prepare for the arrival of summer, but it’s important to plan ahead every time, because you don’t want to ruin a good time. If you drink, don’t drive,” Armbrister said.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is supporting this activity with grant funding.

