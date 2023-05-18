Demand pushes K-State to help Wichita woman expand nose bleed product

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Demand for a product that helps treat nose bleeds has pushed Kansas State University to help a Wichita woman expand the production capabilities for her business.

Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, May 17, that its Technology Development Institute has allowed a Wichita-based entrepreneur to design and fabricate a custom piece of equipment to increase her production volumes.

K-State noted that Merrie East created and patented NozePax to treat nose bleeds. She had been producing the product by hand and selling it through her website and Amazon. However, as popularity increased, she was hard-pressed to keep up with demand.

The University said East contacted the Kansas Department of Commerce to see what resources were available to help her increase production. Representatives put her in contact with the TDI in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. The team evaluated the product, developed a concept to scale production and started to search for resources.

Officials indicated that TDA staff also helped East prepare a proof-of-concept grant application through the Department of Commerce, which was awarded and provided the money she needed to design and construct the device.

“Working with TDI has been a great experience for me to help bring my product to the next level of development,” said East. “In addition to helping with the design and construction of the machine, I was able to work with a business student to help me with updating my website and work on search engine optimization. They were able to come up with a new way to produce my NozePax product and then design a machine to produce them at a much faster rate than I was able to do by hand.”

With the grant, K-State said the team was able to design and build a machine that East now uses to produce NozePax in larger volumes. She is currently working to expand local distribution into schools and hospitals around Wichita and across the Sunflower State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.