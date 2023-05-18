Crash slows traffic on busy East Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision was slowing traffic early Thursday in East Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes near S.E. 23rd and California Avenue.

A silver BMW car and a white Nissan Murano collided near the intersection.

American Medical Response crews responded to the scene but left without transporting anyone to the hospital.

The right northbound lane of California just north of S.E. 23rd was shut down as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.